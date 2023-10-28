Share Email



Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.6.8 with bug fixes aplenty for the text editor. The update resolves an issue that generated an empty preview when using Preview in BBEdit on a document that didn’t support syntax coloring, changes a “warning” to an “error” at an important point in the bbresults(1) man page, restores the behavior of unconditionally displaying U+00AD (SOFT HYPHEN) characters from before BBEdit 14.6, fixes a bug in which some project-specific commands were inappropriately added to the contextual menu, and fixes a bug that could cause the application to crash at launch when remotely loaded fonts are in use in macOS 14 Sonoma.

Bare Bones has identified several bugs and regressions in Sonoma that affect BBEdit’s performance and stability, and it recommends remaining on an older compatible version of macOS for using BBEdit until Apple addresses these issues. ($49.99 new, free update, 24.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)