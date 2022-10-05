BBEdit 14.6
Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.6, marking the triumphant return of font ligatures (when supported by the display font in use) and improving Unicode character rendering. The long-standing text editor introduces Add Bookmark and Manage Bookmarks commands to the bookmark menu in the FTP/SFTP connection panel, reduces the amount of directory rescanning for the directory caching used in Open File by Name to prevent it from tying up the application, makes a change to conserve memory used by marker data and other structures, improves performance when sorting a very large number of items in the FTP/SFTP browser window listing, fixes a bug where the soft wrap indentation setting was not saved with a document’s state, and works around an AppKit bug in macOS 11 Big Sur and later that prevented the startup progress bar from filling correctly. ($49.99 new, free update, 23.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)