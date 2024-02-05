Share Email



Following the app’s recent major upgrade (see “BBEdit 15 Adds ChatGPT, Minimap, Cheat Sheets, and More,” 11 January 2024), Bare Bones has released BBEdit 15.0.1 with improvements and fixes for reported issues. The maintenance update removes leading Markdown quotes from quoted responses when copying text from a ChatGPT worksheet, adds a provision for entering the API key to ChatGPT worksheet preferences, fixes a bug in which local HTML data piped to bbedit --preview generated a blank Preview in BBEdit window, works around a macOS security behavior that would cause macOS to “touch” files in certain locations when opened, resolves an issue where the link addressing mode setting was not properly saved and restored when loading a project, corrects the appearance of the close widgets in the Windows palette when using Dark mode, and addresses several crashes. Upgrading to BBEdit 15 is free for anyone who purchased BBEdit 14 on or after 1 July 2023 and costs $29.99 for other BBEdit 14 owners and $39.99 for owners of earlier versions. ($59.99 new, free update, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)