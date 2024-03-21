Share Email



Bare Bones has released BBEdit 15.0.2 with bug fixes aplenty. The venerable text editor works around unexpected macOS behavior in which Bring All to Front would cause the front window to become inactive, now selects the entire variable name when double-clicking on a variable in PHP code, resolves an issue in which Search menu commands weren’t targeted correctly, makes a change to the Grep search mechanics so they copy the text of captured ranges immediately, addresses a crash opening the Find or Multi-File Search windows, fixes a bug in which Markdown images and links with empty descriptions (or alt text) weren’t colored, and fixes garbage text that would sometimes occur when using Replace All via AppleScript. ($59.99 new, free update, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)