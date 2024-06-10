Share Email



Bare Bones has released BBEdit 15.1.1, adjusting the default width proportions of new windows to make them a little wider. The maintenance update fixes a bug that caused the Git “pull current branch” and “push current branch” commands to fail, ensures the minimap no longer attempts to display invisibles, solves cases in which switching between documents didn’t correctly update the status in the Live Search bar, resolves a couple of crashes that occurred when double-clicking on a list item when running macOS 14 Sonoma on an Intel-based Mac, and fixes a bug that caused the progress information in a Multi-File Search results window to move around unpredictably. ($59.99 new, free update, 29.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)