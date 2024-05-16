Share Email



Bare Bones has released BBEdit 15.1, renaming ChatGPT Worksheet to AI Chat Worksheet with preferences that let you select alternative services (ChatGPT, Claude, and Ollama service models are included). The venerable text editor adds a Decompose Unicode transformation, improves soft wrapping behavior when wrapping text using a variable-pitch font to the Page Guide, rearranges the Languages preference panel to make more room for custom language settings, reworks the default placement and size of new document windows (now centered in the main display), fixes a bug in which Update Site on a project might generate incorrect results for site-relative placeholders, improves performance when iterating large directories, and restores the ability to configure keyboard equivalents for Insert Time Stamp and Insert Page Break. ($59.99 new, free update, 29.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)