Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.0.9, adding some small but handy enhancements to the reference management tool. The update adds Back and Forward commands to the PDF viewer, remembers a PDF’s zoom level when switching between references (if Automatically Resize is inactive), updates automatic downloading of PDFs from PubMed Central, enables you to apply Reset Window Position to any window in the Window menu, and updates the Open PDF with PDFPen command to work with PDFpen 10. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 47.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)