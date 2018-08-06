Skip to content
Bookends 13.1.2

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.1.2, adding a floating citation feature and making a few small improvements to the reference management tool. The new floating citation feature enables you to search your reference library, read PDF attachments, and create and insert temporary citations, all without leaving your word processor, Scrivener, DEVONthink, or Tinderbox. The release also enables you to use Quick Add to import multiple references at once. Dropping a single DOI or a list of DOIs on the library window will also initiate such an import. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 49.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

