Agen Schmitz

Bookends 13.1.4

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.1.4, enabling users to import similarly formatted references from multiple files at once via drag and drop. The reference management tool now preserves styled text information in the Abstract and Notes when importing EndNote XML, enables copying of hypertext links from the floating citations window, removes the rarely used PDF viewer (PDFs still display in the more versatile PDF annotation view), and fixes a bug where some Google Scholar searches could generate an error message. Bookends now requires macOS 10.10 Yosemite or later. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 49.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Bookends 13.1.4

