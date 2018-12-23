Share Facebook

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.1.5, letting you use Google’s reCAPTCHA page to restore your search rights if Google Scholar decides you are a Web robot. The reference management tool now alerts you when you’ve imported malformed XML, prevents duplication of keywords in a reference, adds an Include Attachments option when replicating a reference as a Book Chapter, increases the timeout setting for Bookends Server to deal with problems with network latency, and increases the upper limit of references that Bookends will detect on a Web page in Bookends Browser. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 49.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)