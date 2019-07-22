Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Bookends 13.2.5

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.2, adding the capability to embed links to Web pages in formatted references and providing options for standardizing journal names for improved uniformity in the and in the Journal Term List. The reference management tool also enables automatic PDF downloads from more journals, enables bibliographies in Word to contain colored text, fixes a bug in full-screen view where the live search field showed inappropriately when a PDF was on display, and resolves an issue in QuickAdd that caused searches for ISBNs with hyphens to fail. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Bookends 13.2.5

