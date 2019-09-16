Share Facebook

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.2.6, updating parsing of Google Scholar URLs to deal with changes made by Google (as well as the JSTOR importing function). If there’s a second copy of Bookends on your network, the app will offer you the choice of quitting either the local or remote copy. The reference management tool now enables you to permanently remove references from the library itself when in a group, virtual group, or folder by holding down the Shift key when you Delete, includes qualifiers when importing PubMed MESH headings, brings the Mellel word processing app back to the front after the verifying references process has completed, removes slashes (/) when renaming PDF file names, resolves a problem where Bookends wouldn’t recognize temporary citations in Scrivener footnotes, and fixes an error that could occur when trying to import metadata for some references from CrossRef. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 51.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)