Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Bookends 13.2.6

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.2.6, updating parsing of Google Scholar URLs to deal with changes made by Google (as well as the JSTOR importing function). If there’s a second copy of Bookends on your network, the app will offer you the choice of quitting either the local or remote copy. The reference management tool now enables you to permanently remove references from the library itself when in a group, virtual group, or folder by holding down the Shift key when you Delete, includes qualifiers when importing PubMed MESH headings, brings the Mellel word processing app back to the front after the verifying references process has completed, removes slashes (/) when renaming PDF file names, resolves a problem where Bookends wouldn’t recognize temporary citations in Scrivener footnotes, and fixes an error that could occur when trying to import metadata for some references from CrossRef. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 51.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Bookends 13.2.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum