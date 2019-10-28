Share Facebook

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.2.7, bringing some document opening and scanning fixes in macOS 10.15 Catalina to the reference management tool. The release ensures that opening PDFs in a non-default app works correctly, scanning an open Apple Pages document works even when Bookends is not given Full Disk Access, and searching for DOIs in certain PDFs when attaching no longer causes a crash. Bookends 13.2.7 can now can perform BibTeX scans on files with the .tex extension, changes the keyboard shortcut for Make Quoted PDF Highlight From Selection to Control-Shift-Command-Q, removes a trailing return when performing Copy Formatted, improves identification of invalid DOIs in Web pages, fixes a bug where a file’s extension was repeated when it was automatically renamed, and resolves an issue that caused a long delay when trying to access a server that is no longer mounted. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 51.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)