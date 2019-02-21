Bookends 13.2
Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.2, enhancing the reference management tool with a new AppleScript dictionary that supersedes the previous approach, which remains available for backward compatibility. The new version now enables you to insert Cited Pages anywhere in a custom format (not just at the end of the final citation), continuously highlights a reference’s owning groups, adds the Command-Shift-L keyboard shortcut for copying a hypertext link in the floating citations window, and fixes bugs that caused the focus to move to the reference list after editing keywords.
The combination of Bookends cloud sync with a file syncing service like Dropbox, Google Drive, or iCloud Drive can cause problems, so Bookends will stop cloud sync and display a notification if it detects that the library file is in a file sync folder. Sonny Software recommends storing the library file outside a synced folder, such as in the default
~/Library/Application Support/Bookends location. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)
