Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.2, enhancing the reference management tool with a new AppleScript dictionary that supersedes the previous approach, which remains available for backward compatibility. The new version now enables you to insert Cited Pages anywhere in a custom format (not just at the end of the final citation), continuously highlights a reference’s owning groups, adds the Command-Shift-L keyboard shortcut for copying a hypertext link in the floating citations window, and fixes bugs that caused the focus to move to the reference list after editing keywords.