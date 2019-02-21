Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Bookends 13.2

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 13.2, enhancing the reference management tool with a new AppleScript dictionary that supersedes the previous approach, which remains available for backward compatibility. The new version now enables you to insert Cited Pages anywhere in a custom format (not just at the end of the final citation), continuously highlights a reference’s owning groups, adds the Command-Shift-L keyboard shortcut for copying a hypertext link in the floating citations window, and fixes bugs that caused the focus to move to the reference list after editing keywords.

The combination of Bookends cloud sync with a file syncing service like Dropbox, Google Drive, or iCloud Drive can cause problems, so Bookends will stop cloud sync and display a notification if it detects that the library file is in a file sync folder. Sonny Software recommends storing the library file outside a synced folder, such as in the default ~/Library/Application Support/Bookends location. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Bookends 13.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum