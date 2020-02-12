Share Facebook

Sonny Software has released Bookends 13.3.1 with a rewritten Bookends Browser that loads pages faster, improves compatibility with Web pages using complex Javascript, and fixes issues with logging into iCloud to use sync. The reference management tool also eradicates interference from Adobe PDF plug-ins, improves importing from Papers 3, allows you to enable and disable the EZProxy Web proxy server while in the Bookends Browser, fixes a bug in citation disambiguation when scanning with an author-date format, and resolves an issue that prevented direct import from Google Scholar when using EZProxy. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)