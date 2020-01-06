Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Sonny Software has released Bookends 13.3 with several updates for macOS 10.15 Catalina, such as fixing a problem where some default fonts weren’t recognized and ensuring that font styles carry through to the formatted reference. The reference management tool adds the capability to import from Google Scholar in the Bookends Browser, improves detection of the correct URL for a reference in a Google Scholar Web page, speeds up finding and displaying attachments, adds the capability to sort groups and folders, updates detection and removal of the Adobe PDF Viewer plug-ins (which can cause serious problems when displaying or downloading PDFs in the Bookends Browser), fixes a bug that prevented the creation of PDF comments, and resolves an issue with Wi-Fi sync. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 50.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)