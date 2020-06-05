Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Bookends 13.4.2

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.2, which performs automated group repair when a library is opened and improves visuals in Dark mode. The release now forces PDFs in the iCloud Drive folder to appear on the hard drive if you have Optimize Mac Storage turned on, appends text dragged into a reference field to the end of any existing content, updates the way Bookends Browser finds PDFs when importing from Google Scholar, improves importing dropped URLs from PubMed, fixes a bug where the top of the reference list could obscure the PDF toolbar in full-screen view, and resolves an issue that caused some imports from JSTOR to truncate titles. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 71.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Bookends 13.4.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum