Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.2, which performs automated group repair when a library is opened and improves visuals in Dark mode. The release now forces PDFs in the iCloud Drive folder to appear on the hard drive if you have Optimize Mac Storage turned on, appends text dragged into a reference field to the end of any existing content, updates the way Bookends Browser finds PDFs when importing from Google Scholar, improves importing dropped URLs from PubMed, fixes a bug where the top of the reference list could obscure the PDF toolbar in full-screen view, and resolves an issue that caused some imports from JSTOR to truncate titles. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 71.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)