Agen Schmitz

Bookends 13.4.3

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.3, bringing an improved Bookends browser that displays Web pages and PDFs with atypical URIs, provides more safeguards to prevent Google Scholar from incorrectly identifying you as a robot, and better resolves Google Scholar reCAPTCHAs. The reference management tool enables you to import PDF attachment names with import filters, improves error handling when a PDF download times out, initiates a search of the current list of references when responding to a hypertext link from another app, and adds PDFpenPro to the list of external PDF readers. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 71.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Bookends 13.4.3

