Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.4, adding an option in the View menu that enables you to toggle between the compact view and a new widescreen view. The reference management tool also enables you to add a new Speech toolbar icon, uses the text size for both the Summary view and the Note Stream, provides an option to edit the proposed name for an attachment when renaming via a right-click on the reference list, updates Quick Add to accept URLs from jstor.com as well as jstor.org, fixes an error that occurred when switching a reference list column header to Date Added, and addresses a problem when batch importing multiple PDFs where matching references already exist. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 71.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)