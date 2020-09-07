Share Facebook

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.5, a maintenance update for the reference management tool with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes. The release now highlights all searches within a PDF as you’d expect to see them in Preview, adds a keyboard shortcut for Select Hits Group (Command-Shift-H), enables you to create an alias of a PDF by Option-dragging its PDF proxy icon in the PDF toolbar, adds an option to insert a space in front of a semicolon separating multiple citations in a group, fixes a bug that caused the PDF page number and the highlighted text to run together, resolves an issue where the Add Note pop-up menu under the note stream was enabled when no reference was selected, and improves Wi-Fi sync. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 71.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)