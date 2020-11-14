Share Facebook

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.7, restoring importing from JSTOR and improving the speed and reliability of requests to Crossref. The reference management tool improves scanning LibreOffice ODT files, offers to unlock a PDF that is locked in the Finder when you try to add or edit a PDF tag, outputs author names terminated with a comma as entered for Author-Date citations, enables you to close the Quick Look PDF display with Command-W without closing the library window, restores detection of drag-and-drop of PDFs and other files types onto the Bookends icon in the Dock, fixes a bug that prevented Live Search of notecards from finding tags, and resolves an issue with Live Search that allowed Spotlight searches to be initiated with every keypress instead of just Return. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 70.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)