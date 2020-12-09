Share Facebook

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.8 with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes for the reference management tool. The update now ignores invalid responses from Google Books instead of reporting them as an error, updates the Cited Works Inspector for Dark mode, wraps messages in the PDF viewer and displays them in their entirety even in a narrow window, improves connection error detection when downloading PDFs, adds a PDF underline annotation to the Bookends database with a right-click in the note stream, fixes a bug where a newly created reference didn’t immediately appear in the reference list, and resolves an issue where the background color obscured the white text when editing a PDF note in Dark mode. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 72.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)