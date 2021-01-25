Bookends 13.5.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.5, which is now a universal build that runs natively with both Intel-based and M1-based Macs. The reference management tool improves managing of ad-hoc attachment folders (used when you attach a file and tell Bookends to leave it where it is), fixes several bugs in the Works Cited Inspector that affected the user interface and the hierarchical pop-up menu, addresses an error that could occur when trying to add a notecard when no reference was selected, resolves an issue in Google Books online search where the book cover art was not being displayed, updates the database engine, and removes the Attachment Flow view.

Shortly after this release, Sonny Software issued version 13.5.1 to fix a number of issues that arose with the new universal build, including a problem with labels where editing one in preferences would cause an error, a bug that prevented Z39.50 searches (the Library of Congress and universities), and a failure for some users to find and display PDFs containing Unicode characters. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 72.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)