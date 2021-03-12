Share Facebook

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.5.2, updating the reference management tool with modernized and streamlined code. The release also enlargens icons in the PDF thumbnail to make them easier to distinguish, enables you to use default attachment folder subfolders to any depth when attaching files, ignores partially downloaded PDF files (ending in “.pdf.part”) when watching the Downloads folder for PDFs, updates the database engine, displays super/subscripts in Subject Bibliographies when sent to the Bibliography Window, fixes a bug where moving to another reference using the Links Inspector could cause edits to be discarded, and resolves an issue that prevented Bookends QuickLook from working. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 95.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)