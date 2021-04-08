Share Facebook

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.5.3, updating the reference management tool with a marooned attachment manager to generate a list of files that aren’t attached in any open library. The update also imports a PDF’s title and subject from metadata when attaching to a new reference with Autocomplete Paper, lets you drag images in the display pane to the Finder or other apps, adds PDF Viewer as an option for viewing in PDFs in another application, fixes a bug in which a name with an apostrophe caused an error when generating a BibTeX key, addresses an error that could occur when attaching hundreds of PDFs at once, and resolves an issue with cloud sync that caused an error when linking to an existing library in the cloud. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 96.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)