Agen Schmitz

Bookends 13.5.5

Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.5.5, restoring direct downloading of PDFs from publishers that use ScienceDirect. The reference management tool also adds support for dragging files from the marooned attachment list, streamlines the process of attaching multiple files to a selected reference, enables you to create a notecard with a title from a PDF’s table of contents, adds medRxiv to the Bookends Browser bookmarks, fixes a bug in exporting references to a tab-delimited file, and resolves an issue that prevented the progress window from showing when exporting selected references with a format. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 97.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Bookends 13.5.5

