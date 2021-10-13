Share Facebook

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 14.0.1, a maintenance release following the reference management tool’s recent major upgrade. The update now enables you to create peer-to-peer reference links directly in the library window, updates the BibTeX format to improve processing speed and reduce the size of export files, expands the names of saved advanced PubMed searches to be of any length (previously limited to 31 characters), fixes a bug that prevented AppleScripts from working, resolves an issue where duplicating a reference could cause an error on sync, and fixes a rare problem where the online search list of references could become unresponsive. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 98.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)