Sonny Software has issued Bookends 14.0.2, a maintenance release that introduces a new PDF annotation popover. After selecting text in a PDF, a small floating window enables you to set highlight color, underline or copy text, create a new notecard or PDF note, and copy text as a quote. The reference management tool also improves the interface for setting PDF highlight colors, adds a keyboard shortcut for Make Note in the PDF viewer, enables automatic retrieval of PDFs from PubMed Central, issues a sync warning if your library is stored in iCloud Drive even if it is not in the Bookends iOS sync folder, ensures that editing PDF file tags works correctly in macOS 12 Monterey, and fixes a bug in the concise views where the name of file tags could be colored incorrectly. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 98.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)