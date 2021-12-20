Bookends 14.0.3

Share Facebook

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.0.2 with a variety of improvements for the reference management tool. The update now makes it easier to move or copy attachments in selected references, the Hits List, or in the entire library to a folder of your choice, adds PDF annotation options to the contextual menu, creates only a single reference when downloading very large files from a browser to the watch folder, adds subtitles (when present) to the titles of books found on Google Books, fixes a bug that could corrupt the preference file containing the reference Types and labels, adds an extra check to prevent an ad hoc attachment folder from being added more than once, and resolves an issue that prevented libraries from being synced on open. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 99.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)