Agen Schmitz

Bookends 14.0.4

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.0.4 with an all-new reference edit pane. All the edit pane’s fields appear in a vertical scrolling list, which you can reorder in the preferences or by Command-dragging a field’s label and dropping it on another field’s label. The reference management tool also adds the capability to export PDF annotations, adds a contextual menu option to open articles from the PMID or PMCID fields in a Web browser, improves importing metadata from JSOR when attaching a PDF, eliminates the mistaken creation of /Bookends/Attachments when the default folder was set to iCloud, and resolves an error that occurred when moving attachments to a top-level folder. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 99 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Bookends 14.0.4

