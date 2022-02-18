Share Facebook

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.0.5, enabling you to share synced libraries and allow either read/write or read-only access (requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later). The reference management tool also enables you to specify a library-specific attachment folder outside of the default attachment folder, improves the edit pane so that hinted text shown in empty fields displays better for both Light and Dark modes, improves importing of authors when a JSTOR PDF is attached, enables you to reorder field labels via click and drag, fixes a bug that could result in “record locked” errors, and resolves an issue with saving edited text in Dark mode. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 99 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)