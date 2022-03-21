Share Facebook

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.0.6, improving JSTOR importing from URLs by using the JSTOR APIs to obtain higher quality information. The reference management tool also now improves label placement and spacing in the edit pane, adds a preference to show or hide hints in edit fields, adds more escaped BibTeX characters to the Unicode conversion table, imports text in cases where a tab separates the tag and the textual content, enables you to attach a picture in the clipboard, and fixes a bug where the PDF annotation popover didn’t close when it should. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 100 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)