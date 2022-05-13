Share Facebook

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.0.8 with changes in how data is imported from the JSTOR database. The company recommends that you log into JSTOR (which may provide access to more references) and accept the terms and conditions in your profile so you won’t have to accept them each time you download PDFs in a session. The reference management tool also improves the protection of capitalized words in a title when outputting text as BibTeX Markup, recognizes Markdown URLs in notecards, fixes a bug that caused some PDF tags in the summary view to be displayed in black when in Dark mode, returns proofreading functionality in Microsoft Word documents, and updates right-click behavior in the references, groups, and term lists for faster access to the contextual menu. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 101 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)