Agen Schmitz

Bookends 14.0.9

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.0.9, adding color labels for groups and folders, plus small interface tweaks. The reference management tool modifies behavior to ignore a citation delimiter metacharacter during a scan, adds a warning that importing from Papers 3 can’t be done when running macOS 11.2 Big Sur or later, imports issue numbers exported from Mendeley as EndNote XML, fixes a bug where a right-click on empty space in the reference list caused an error warning, addresses problems with the display of scrollbars in the library window right pane, resolves an issue where the reference list would become invisible when invoking full screen, and fixes a bug where the wrong reference was shown in the edit pane. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 101 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Bookends 14.0.9

