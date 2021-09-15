Bookends 14.0

Share Facebook

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14, a major upgrade to its full-featured bibliography, reference, and information management system for students and professionals. Bookends now uses Apple’s native CloudKit for synchronizing data (requiring you to be signed in to iCloud and have enabled iCloud Drive in System Preferences), improves PDF search results with the bolded search word shown in context along with page where it was found, and adds new Cited By and Cited In inspectors. The update also now shows each attachment’s pathname in the Attachments inspector, introduces a new AppleScript property to get the path to a library’s default attachment subfolder, fixes the format of the date in the Added column when duplicating a reference, and resolves an issue that prevented changes to types and field labels from being synced via the cloud.

Because of a new bundle ID for Bookends, other apps that integrate with Bookends won’t be able to send Apple events to Bookends 14. Currently, Mellel 5.0.8, NWP 3.2.2, and Tinderbox 9 are compatible with Bookends 14, and others (including Nisus Writer Pro, DEVONthink, and Tinderbox) will soon offer updates. A new Bookends license is priced at $59.99, and those with a Bookends 11–13 license can upgrade to version 14 for $39.99. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 97.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)