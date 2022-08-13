Share Facebook

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.1.1, improving the reference management tool and giving it a refreshed app icon. The update now places a deleted reference in the trash instead of deleting it completely from the database, enables formatted reference examples to include secondary citations, enables Copy Formatted to be used for citations, improves automatic detection and correction of some database problems, improves compatibility with the PopClip utility, addresses a problem that prevented the color pickers in preferences from working, and fixes a bug that prevented some information found with an online search from being imported. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 101 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)