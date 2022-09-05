Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.1.2 with enhancements and bug fixes for the reference management tool. The update adds an option to print the PDF you are viewing to the PDF Action pop-up menu, enables copying and pasting of multiple smart groups at once, improves the display of exported PDF annotations, improves handling of corrupted PDFs, automatically removes HTML from abstracts obtained from Crossref, enables you to Control-click on the Abstract field to create a new notecard from the selected text, and fixes a bug that prevented Bookends from launching on some Macs when the system language was set to Japanese. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 101 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)