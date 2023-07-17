Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Bookends 14.2.2

Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.2.2 with enhancements and bug fixes for the reference management tool. The update revises how columns are handled in the multi-column reference list with drag-and-drop capabilities, improves right-click options for manipulating reference columns, enables you to right-click the column header to select a sort option for the single-column reference list, improves the PDF annotation popover user interface, updates the RIS.fltr so that it recognizes PDFs exported by Zotero with the Export Library menu option, and addresses an error that occurred when editing labels in Settings. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 109.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Bookends 14.2.2

