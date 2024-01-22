Share Email



Sonny Software has released Bookends 14.2.8 with support for those with an Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCID) identifier. The reference management tool now enables you to explore your own publications and their relationships with others, plus receive a notification when new citations are added. The update also optimizes the Bookends framework to improve performance (especially for those with large libraries), works harder to prevent commas from being set as a citation separator, resolves an issue in importing references from an EndNote XML export, addresses an error that could occur when formatting Mellel documents, fixes a bug in Copy Formatted Citation, and resolves an error that occurred when importing a reference from Google Scholar with an arXiv DOI. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 111.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)