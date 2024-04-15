Bookends 15.0.1

Share Email



In March, Sonny Software released Bookends 15.0, a major release for the reference management tool that brought an upgraded database engine, Citation Style Language (CSL) style support, and improved PDF annotations, among other new features. Then, in April, version 15.0.1 appeared with tweaks and bug fixes, including adding the ability to halt PDF downloads when importing many references at once and updating the Journal Glossary to use Command-S to save, Command-W to close, and the contextual menu to remove a journal. The update also ensures edits to a journal glossary take effect immediately, prevents you from creating a new library in a cloud-synced folder (such as Dropbox or iCloud Drive) because syncing is limited to Bookends cloud sync, ensures that a question mark at the end of an imported title will be preserved, fixes a bug that prevented PDFs imported from the watch folder from being renamed, and removes mentions of the Web of Science from the user interface. Bookends is now priced at $74.99, with a $49.99 upgrade price for those who purchased a license for Bookends 11 or later. ($74.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $49.99 upgrade, free update for version 15 users, 113.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)