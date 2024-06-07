Share Email



Sonny Software has released Bookends 15.0.3, adding the Library of Congress as a source in Google Books for ISBN searches in Autofill From Internet and Quick Add (both text and barcode searches). The reference management tool now attempts to obtain metadata from PubMed when performing a Quick Add or Autofill From Internet with a DOI, updates the Journal Glossary with a filtering option in the search field, enables you to create hypertext links that display the linked object’s citable name, adds support for rating selected references via a contextual menu, resolves several issues where incorrect punctuation was inserted when a non-BibTeX format was used, fixes a bug in formatted references containing hypertext links that caused them to fail in Word, and addresses a problem with downloading PDFs from some sites accessed via OVID. Note that barcode scanning requires macOS 10.15 Catalina and will not be offered as an option when running in an earlier macOS version. ($74.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, $49.99 upgrade, free update for version 15 users, 116.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)