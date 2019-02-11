Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Boom 3D 1.2.4

Global Delight has released Boom 3D 1.2.4, adding a new option to the audio enhancement utility for selecting the desired output device. You can make this selection from both the main app screen and the menu bar icon, and you can specify the type of device in the main app—from system speakers and external speakers to specific types of headphones and earbuds.

More generally, the recent version 1.2 update added access to more than 20,000 local and international radio stations across 120 countries, and it upgraded Boom 3D’s audio player to play all of your local music files and organize your music into playlists.

Regularly priced at $39.99, Boom 3D is on sale for $19.99 for a limited time—a free 30-day trial is also available. ($39.99 new from Global Delight and the Mac App Store, 37.1 MB, 10.10.3+)

Comments About Boom 3D 1.2.4

