Global Delight has released Boom 3D 1.4 with added 5.1 multichannel audio support. The audio enhancement utility now provides an immersive virtual surround feel by spatializing all audio channels of a 5.1 surround audio from games, music, and movies—providing a distinct perception of different audio channels on headphones with clarity. For 5.1 home theater systems, Boom 3D can play stereo audio on all multichannel surround speakers (available via Settings > General Preferences). To celebrate this new feature, Boom 3D is on sale for $14.99 (70% off) for a limited time from the Global Delight site and $24.99 (50% off) from the Mac App Store. ($49.99 new from Global Delight and the Mac App Store, 50.4 MB, 10.10.3+)