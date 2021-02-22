Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Brave 1.20.108

The Brave Web browser (one of our favorites here at TidBITS) has been updated to version 1.20.108 with a fix for a DNS leak regression in Tor private browsing windows. Brave enables you to hide your browsing history as well as mask your location from the sites you visit by using its Private Window with Tor feature, which routes your browsing through three different computers in the volunteer-run Tor network. The update also fixes an ISP DNS leak when you enable shields (which block most ads and trackers), resolves a crash that could occur when using the zoom function on macOS, and fixes another crash that could occur when using the built-in digital keyboard. (Free, 106 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Brave 1.20.108

