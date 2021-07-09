Share Facebook

BusyMac has updated its BusyCal calendar app with version 2021.3, a major upgrade with refinements to the user interface plus several new features and improvements. (The new release also rejiggers the version numbering to include the year; the previous release was version 3.12.6.1.) BusyCal 2021.3 includes new purpose-built controls for improved visual feedback and accessibility, introduces a new Info pane that can be expanded to show hidden/omitted fields without having to enable them in preferences, brings improvements to Dark mode, adds navigation keyboard shortcuts to go to previous/next week, allows searching for city names in the timezone picker, separates the task filter and sort options for improved accessibility, enables you to delete and decline meetings in Office 365/Exchange without notifying the organizer, improves support for ownCloud, and introduces a new Big Sur dock icon. This update is free for all existing licensees. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 32.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)