BusyMac has released BusyCal 2021.4.2 and BusyContacts 1.6.2 to address a critical fix for recently changed iCloud app-specific password requirements. BusyCal also adds BusyCal, improves rendering of the day/week view when there are several hundred events starting on the same day, ensures that copying and pasting read-only event now automatically selects the default calendar, resolves a layout issue where the Map would not correctly show in the Info Panel in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and fixes a bug where marking a task complete in the alarm window would not reflect the change. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 48.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 21.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)