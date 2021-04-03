Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2021.4.3 and BusyContacts 1.6.3

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2021.4.3 and BusyContacts 1.6.3 with improvements and bug fixes for the two apps. BusyCal adds an option to specify a custom work week in Preferences, enables you to display a third timezone in Day/Week views, makes improvements to the all-day event and day/week view layouts, enables you to add a Webex account to add conference calls to events with a single click, fixes a bug where dragging and dropping multiple .ICS files would result in importing only the first one in macOS 11 Big Sur and later, and is switching to a new weather service as Dark Sky is ending third-party developer support soon. BusyContacts adds 12.1 Monterey and introduces a new preference to disable the mail plugin and use Spotlight instead. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 51.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 21.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About BusyCal 2021.4.3 and BusyContacts 1.6.3

