Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 2021.4.3 and BusyContacts 1.6.3 with improvements and bug fixes for the two apps. BusyCal adds an option to specify a custom work week in Preferences, enables you to display a third timezone in Day/Week views, makes improvements to the all-day event and day/week view layouts, enables you to add a Webex account to add conference calls to events with a single click, fixes a bug where dragging and dropping multiple .ICS files would result in importing only the first one in macOS 11 Big Sur and later, and is switching to a new weather service as Dark Sky is ending third-party developer support soon. BusyContacts adds 12.1 Monterey and introduces a new preference to disable the mail plugin and use Spotlight instead. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 51.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 21.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)