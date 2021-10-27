Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2021.4 and BusyContacts 1.6.1 with improvements and bug fixes for the calendar and contact management apps. BusyCal improves detection and handling of conference calls in the Alarm Window, adjusts the Calendar dropdown to display the account name if there are multiple calendars by the same name, adds an option to a repeating event’s context menu to go to the first occurrence, fixes a bug that caused the “repeat until” date picker to close abruptly at times, resolves an issue with timezone not showing in the Info Panel for certain account types, adds a workaround for a recent change in Zoom where a password would not get assigned to a meeting, and resolves an issue with Google Calendar where sudden connection failures would result in partially missing data.

BusyContacts gains support for macOS 12 Monterey, automatically filters out empty or bogus messages returned by Spotlight, and receives various unspecified stability improvements. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 50.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)