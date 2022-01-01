Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BusyCal 2022.1.1 and BusyContacts 1.6.4

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.1.1 and BusyContacts 1.6.4 with added support for iCloud’s CardDAV servers in China. BusyCal also now enables you to add Google Meet and GoTo (LogMeIn) conference calls to events, enhances the mini-month view, enables you to batch assign default alarms (or remove existing alarms), brings back multiple timezone support for Google accounts, ensures that the menu bar app refreshes properly, and resolves an issue with Microsoft Teams conference call detection in notes.

BusyContacts improves handling of an iCloud error that would prevent sync from completing, resolves an issue where group name changes from Fastmail would not sync, and fixes a bug that prevented profile photos from updating in iCloud. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 53.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 23 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BusyCal 2022.1.1 and BusyContacts 1.6.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum