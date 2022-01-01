Share Facebook

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.1.1 and BusyContacts 1.6.4 with added support for iCloud’s CardDAV servers in China. BusyCal also now enables you to add Google Meet and GoTo (LogMeIn) conference calls to events, enhances the mini-month view, enables you to batch assign default alarms (or remove existing alarms), brings back multiple timezone support for Google accounts, ensures that the menu bar app refreshes properly, and resolves an issue with Microsoft Teams conference call detection in notes.

BusyContacts improves handling of an iCloud error that would prevent sync from completing, resolves an issue where group name changes from Fastmail would not sync, and fixes a bug that prevented profile photos from updating in iCloud. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 53.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 23 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)