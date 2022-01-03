Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2022.1.3

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2022.1.3, a maintenance update for the calendar app with a few improvements and bug fixes. The update improves time parsing when entering start times, appends your email address to the link when opening Google Meets conference links (to make sure you use the correct account), fixes a bug where weather would not show for some people, resolves an issue where an auto-alarm was created for all-day events on Exchange when the preference was turned off, and fixes a bug that caused new events created using the menu app to default to the current date when it wasn’t specified. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 53.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About BusyCal 2022.1.3

